Erik ten Hag facing dressing room unrest at Manchester United

Manchester United have endured a turbulent start to the new season – both on and off the pitch.

Three losses from their opening five fixtures have left United languishing in 13th place with their rivals establishing a major points gap.

Off-the-field issues are threatening to derail Erik ten Hag’s plans at the start of the campaign with reports of dressing room unrest at Old Trafford currently doing the rounds.

As reported by Football Insider, United players are said to be growing increasingly disillusioned with life at the club.

The United hierarchy has already come under criticism for their handling of the Mason Greenwood saga, which eventually saw the forward leave on loan but not before the club tested the waters with news of a potential return.

Brazilian winger Antony is currently in his native country trying to clear his name from allegations of domestic violence.

Jadon Sancho is also out of action, training away from the first-team after a public spat with Ten Hag who accused the forward of not giving his all in training.

The 23-year-old took to Twitter to refute the claims and has refused to apologise to the boss and continues to train with the reserves.

Football insider sources claim Ten Hag is on the verge of “losing the dressing room”, in what is only the start of his second season in charge at the club.

Results and performances in the opening round of fixtures are a far cry from what we have come to expect from Ten Hag’s side, further highlighting that everything is not in order behind the scenes.

It appeared everyone at the club was pulling in the same direction and despite tailing off at the end of last year, there was optimism ahead of the new campaign.

Furthermore, United spent close to £200 million in the summer but have failed to kick on, with only one of the new signings, Andre Onana, playing more than twice in the opening five games.

It’s worth noting that a horrible injury list has also hamstrung United’s start but the dressing room unrest is something Ten Hag will need to address with urgency.

United face a huge night in Europe as they kick off their return to European’s elite competition with a trip to Germany to face Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.