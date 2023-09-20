“I’m the one”: Andre Onana takes sole responsibility for Man United’s defeat vs. Bayern Munich



Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has taken full responsibility for his side’s Champions League defeat against Bayern Munich.

United were beaten by four goals to three at the Allianz Arena.

Courtesy of the loss, the Red Devils are now bottom of Group A.

Onana spoke to TNT after the game and accepted his role in how events unfolded against United vs. the Bundesliga giants.

For Bayern’s opening goal which was scored by Leroy Sane, Onana let a relatively weak shot from the former Manchester City winger squirm past him to roll into the back of the net.

From there, the Bavarian giants had control of the game to eventually run out 4-3 winners.

Onana who requested to do the post-match interview said, “It’s difficult. I think in the beginning we were good but after my mistake, we lost control of the game… I’m the one who let the team down.”

“I have a lot to prove, because to be honest my start in Manchester United is not so good, it is not how it want [it to be].”

The Cameroonian shot-stopper added, “Today is one of my worst games. It was a big opportunity for us to bounce back from the pressure we’re facing, but it’s tough. We have to be together.”

He then went on to add. “The team was good, we didn’t win this game because of me.”

https://x.com/ESPNFC/status/1704610480721895451?s=20

That Onana took responsibility will undoubtedly go down well with United fans who have over the years been accustomed to big players having equally bigger egos.

Since his arrival at Old Trafford from Inter Milan, the 27-year-old has been a breath of fresh air. His strong mentality as witnessed during his interview will certainly be instrumental as he seeks to turn his fortunes at United around.

