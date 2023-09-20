Man United’s overhaul of the academy continues with “mini clear-out” of coaching staff



Manchester United have advanced their restructuring of the academy with the axing of a number of coaches.

Erik ten Hag’s arrival at United last summer saw greater emphasis placed on the academy and youth stars after years of neglect under his predecessors.

Ten Hag has more than made it clear only the best young talents will get a chance under him.

This has been seen by the exits of multiple Carrington products such as Zidane Iqbal, Noam Emeran, Ethan Galbraith and Teden Mengi just to mention a few.

Players like Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo have broken into the first team under Ten Hag.

The Daily Mail reports that multiple coaches have been let go as the overhaul of the academy carries on.

“United have had a mini clear-out of their academy, axing a total of five coaches. United Confidential understands that Jim Skeldon, Brian Mcfarlane, Dave Bailey, Ronnie Cusick and Gavin Oliver have all gone.”

“United sources confirmed that a ‘small number’ of coaches have left the club which was part of a wider restructure to enhance the academy’s recruitment work, and it was the right time to freshen things up.”

Chris Wheeler also reveals that 19-year-old Joe Hugill has agreed to sign a new contract at United after impressing Ten Hag.

It’s understood that Hugill is set to formally sign a new three-year deal with the option of extending by an extra 12 months.

The Red Devils rebuffed multiple offers for Hugill from interested parties in the Championship.

Sunderland who sold the player to United in 2020 are expected to come in for their former star in January.

The goalscorer will continue training with the senior squad while playing for the U-21 team.

