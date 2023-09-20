Match Report: Bayern Munich 4-3 Manchester United

A determined yet struggling Manchester United were outclassed 4-3 by Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday night, getting their Champions League campaign off to a rocky start.

During the opening stages, Bayern controlled the flow of the game, dominating possession as Leroy Sane won them a corner kick.

Fortunately for Man United, the corner was a poor one, easy enough to close down.

Out of nowhere, United came close to scoring as Eriksen passed the ball into Pellistri on a blistering counter attack.

While the Uruguayan was dispossessed, the rebound fell to Eriksen, whose shot forced a save from Bayern goalkeeper Sven Ulreich to earn a corner.

After the 10-minute mark, momentum began to swing in United’s favour, with the away side using their physicality to dominate the middle of the park and put Bayern under pressure.

United’s aggression almost appeared to pay off in the 17th minute, as Marcus Rashford stormed down the left wing and put a pass into the centre of the box, which the Bayern keeper comfortably scooped up.

Although Bayern were fairly muted, the home side were effective at making some attacking runs, with Victor Lindelof diving to block a Jamal Musiala cross.

In the subsequent corner, United shot-stopper Andre Onana parried the ball out for another corner, that time making a confortable save.

While Serge Gnabry seemed to be through for a one-on-one with Onana just moments later, Lisandro Martinez was able to make a last-ditch tackle in order to prevent another close scoring opportunity.

27 minutes in, disaster struck for Onana, as Leroy Sane delivered a shot from outside the box.

The Cameroonian appeared to react too late, as while he managed to get part of his and on the ball, Sane’s shot sailed into the back corner of the net to hand Bayern the lead.

On the 32-minute mark, Musiala dribbled past United’s defence, pulling back the pass to Gnabry who doubled United’s lead.

Desperate to find their way back into the game, United launched a rapid counter, with Sergio Reguilon getting in a left-footed shot that narrowly skimmed past the far post.

Having lacked service throughout the evening, Hojlund finally found himself on the end of a cross just eight from half time, however his header sailed over the top.

On the stroke of half time, Sane curled a left-footed shot around Martinez, coming inches away from scoring Bayern’s third as Onana remained rooted on the spot.

With the team going into half time two goals down, it’s clear that Erik ten Hag would need to make some urgent changes in order for United to find a way back into the game.

As the second half got underway, United came out swinging, with Rasmus Hojlund exercising a superb first-touch to rotate around three Bayern defenders and score with a well-placed left-footed shot for his first goal in a United shirt.

Just when the Red Devils seemed to find their way back into the game, an Eriksen hand ball provided Bayern with a penalty that Harry Kane narrowly slid past Onana into the left-hand corner.

Moments after the restart, Sane almost made it four as his close-range strike hit the upright.

63 minutes in, Sane caught United’s defence off guard with a far-range shot that Onana was just able to get a hand to.

In the subsequent corner, the Cameroonian was called into action yet again, as he made a heroic punch to clear the ball and prevent further damage.

After 68 minutes, Ten Hag made his first substitution, taking off Eriksen for Scott McTominay.

With 12 minutes left of normal time, Bayern substitute Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting let rip a thunderous shot that Onana impressively stopped with a diving save.

Moments later, Onana came to the rescue yet again, saving a Kingsley Coman shot from the left.

On the 80-minute mark, Alejandro Garnacho replaced Pellistri, while Hojlund was brought off for Anthony Martial.

Three minutes later, Onana was called into action yet again, catching a grounded shot.

In the 87th minute, United got a glimmer of hope, with Casemiro expertly chipping the ball up before scooping the ball into the back of the net with a snapshot while lying on the ground.

While it almost seemed as if United had a way back into the game, late Bayern substitute Mathys Tel rocketed a shot into the roof of the net for Bayern’s fourth.

At the death of the match, a Bruno Fernandes free kick found Casemiro, who slotted in his second goal of the night.

While United managed to find the back of the net on three occasions, many questions will be asked of United’s defence as well as their inconsistent performance.

Starting XI: Onana, Lindelof, Martinez, Fernandes, Rashford, Hojlund, Eriksen, Reguilon, Casemiro, Dalot, Pellistri

Subs: McTominay, Martial, Garnacho