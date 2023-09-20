Bayern Munich 4-3 Man United: Player Ratings



Manchester United lost 4-3 to Bayern Munich in Germany this evening in the Champions League. Here are our player ratings for the game.

(A score of 6 is around average)

Andre Onana 3.5 – Horrible mistake that cost his team this match. The only advantage over De Gea so far is that he is costing United a million per month less in wages. Did make a good save in 77th minute, but also could have done better for fourth.

Diogo Dalot 6.5 – Wasn’t brilliant on second goal but otherwise took up good positions and defended reasonably well. Made some crucial interceptions in the second half.

Victor Lindelof 5 – Also didn’t shroud himself in glory for second – or the fourth for that matter.

Lisandro Martinez 6.5 – His best game so far this season. Great last-ditch tackle when score was still 0-0.

Sergio Reguilon 6 – Looking like a decent loan. Not bad defensively and excellent going forward. Nearly made things happen. Tired in second half and made a couple of mistakes, but understandable given his lack of match practice.

Casemiro 5.5 – Got two goals after a pretty poor performance. Feels strange to only give 5.5 to a player with a brace, but they gloss over a problem. What is wrong with him? Last season he was one of the best midfielders in the world. Carrying an injury? Personal problems? Whatever it is, he needs to sort it out – fast.

Christian Eriksen 2.5 – Very weak in the tackle and just not mobile enough. Maybe a bit unlucky to give away the pen, but a poor performance in general.

Facu Pellistri 4 – Out of his depth, unfortunately.

Bruno Fernandes 7 – Did his best but was trying to make a silk purse out of a sow’s ear.

Marcus Rashford 6.5 – Made a couple of positive runs, but no fireworks today.

Rasmus Hojlund 7 – Looked isolated up top and hardly got a kick, but still managed to open his account for United.

Substitutes:

Scott McTominay 6 – Didn’t do much.

Anthony Martial 6 – Looked pretty good to be fair. Had big hand in second goal.

Alejandro Garnacho 6 – Not much impact.