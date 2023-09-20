Tensions between Man United and fan group heighten over Old Trafford atmosphere section



Manchester United are reportedly at odds with The Red Army (TRA), a fan group which oversees the atmosphere section at Old Trafford.

The Daily Mail reports that TRA have refused to take charge of the singing section for two of United’s games set to take place later this month.

According to Chris Wheeler, TRA will not carry out their usual responsibilities for the Carabao Cup match against Crystal Palace on September 26 and the Champions League tie against Galatasaray a week later.

The decision to do so has apparently left United “very disappointed.”

The origin of the discord between the club and TRA comes after the latter were designated as a “risk group” by local authorities.

Their decision comes amidst fears that some of its members could be affected and be forced to deal with issues brought about by their affiliation with the group.

The Mail adds that United have been adamant in their insistence that they have never considered TRA as a risk group.

It’s understood that the group which has been crucial in enhancing the atmosphere and noise within Old Trafford during home games requested for additional seating in A-Stand which is located next to the away supporters for games against Crystal Palace and Galatasaray.

This request was turned down by local authorities who did not give their approval in time.

TRA issued a statement which read, “We have now received, in writing from MUFC, confirmation that no United fan will ever be refused entry to an area of Old Trafford as a result of them being a member of TRA.”

“As a result of this and the fact TRA are apparently no longer classed as a risk group by the local authorities, we’re satisfied that we can run TRA for all remaining fixtures without fear or discrimination against TRA members.”

“We’ll be monitoring this situation on a game-by-game basis but are hopeful that this has now been resolved.”

United are said to still be willing and open to working with TRA, but if the issue persists, the club will take over the running of the singing section.

