Video: Andre Onana jumps to teammates’ defence ahead of Champions League opener

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana came to his teammates’ defence during an interview ahead of the team’s Champions League opening group stage match against Bayern Munich on Wednesday night.

In an interview with Norway’s TV 2 Sport, Onana was quick to interject when it appeared as if the interviewer was about to shift blame for the high amount of goals conceded by Man United solely onto the team’s defenders.

“You let in 10 goals, and I know it’s not your fault,” the interviewer began, seemingly shifting more blame onto United’s defenders than the keeper for United’s defensive woes.

Before he could complete his question, however, the Cameroonian shot-stopper came to his teammates’ defence, declaring: “We win together, we lose together. Clean sheet is for all of us.”

Onana continued by explaining that the onus is on every player to come away with the victory, himself included.

He even went so far as to say that, as United’s goalkeeper, his teammates would have to “point fingers” at him when they concede because of his responsibility between the posts.

Aside from his display of loyalty to his team, the 27 year old also exhibited confidence ahead of United’s clash with Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena tonight.

While United’s first-choice keeper wouldn’t go so far as to guarantee that his team could come away with the victory, he did state that the players would “die on the pitch” and “give everything we have.”

Still, when looking at the entire season ahead, Onana does believe that United could overcome their disastrous start to the campaign and potentially even win the Champions League.

He explained that he knows the competition well, mentioning how he took Inter Milan to the Champions League final last season.

In Onana’s opinion, United already have the quality in their squad to go the distance.

But first, United will look to pick up points in a tricky away match as they look to establish dominance in Group A and begin to build a path to the Champions League knockout stages.