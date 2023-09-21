Academy Match report: Bayern Munich u19s 2-0 Manchester United u19s



Manchester United u19s started their European campaign on Wednesday along with the first team with a trip to Germany to take on Bayern Munich.

The early stages saw Bayern Munich take control with Victor Manuba breaking through down the right for an early chance that the right back drilled across goal, forcing a parried save from Elyh Harrison.

Another chance came down Bayern’s right wing with a cross to the back post that looked an almost certain goal for Robert Ramsak but the number nine somehow managed to put the ball wide from close range.

United’s lone bright spark in the early stages was Ethan Williams who drew a couple of fouls with his direct dribbling. From one of those free kicks, the winger tried to catch the Bayern keeper off guard with a low shot that was kept out by a very unorthodox save by the keeper diving feet first.

Late into the half Bayern deservedly took the lead, a low cross into the box from the left was turned home by Ramsak, who didn’t make the same mistake in front of goal again.

The half time break came with United trailing 1-0 and failing to get a foothold in the match.

Into the second half, Habeeb Ogunneye was shrugged off the ball at the half way line opening the pitch for Bayern to attack down the right and force a big save from Elyh Harrison.

A change in formation and the introduction of Jayce Fitzgerald and Harry Amass brought some liveliness to United’s play as the looked to get back into the match.

Ethan Wheatley provided two dangerous crosses in quick succession with Victor Musa heading the second into the keeper’s arms.

In the 70th minute Fitzgerald and Williams linked up before Maxi Oyedele crossed to Musa at the back post who couldn’t find the finish.

Despite United working their way back into the match, it was Bayern who added a second in the 80th minute through substitute Michael Scott, who turned in the box and curled into the right corner past Harrison.

Bayern then hit the post before United’s Ruben Curley had his effort pushed off the goalline and off the post at the other end to deny United their closest chance on the day.

The match finished 2-0 to Bayern after a very disappointing first half from United but Travis Binnion can leave with some positives from the turn around in play in the latter stages of the second half. United continue their UEFA Youth League campaign on the 2nd of October when they host Galatasaray.



United: Harrison, Ogunneye, Kambwala, Jackson, Nolan (Amass 55), McAllister (Fitzgerald 55), Oyedele, Lacey (Musa 46), Scanlon (Curley 84), Williams, Wheatley

Unused subs: Myles, Kingdon, Missin

