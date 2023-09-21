An astonishing £500,000 worth of Manchester United memorabilia set to be auctioned



Manchester United memorabilia worth up to £500,000 is set to be auctioned off to willing buyers.

The Manchester Evening News explains that the process, which has been referred to as “one of the biggest collections of United memorabilia in a generation” will be held on Thursday, September 28 in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire.

The auction will be overseen by Graham Bud Auctions.

It’s understood that hundreds of valuable items will be made available for grabs to anyone willing to fork out the money.

A lifelong United fan called Paul Atkinson has made objects he has amassed over a period of more than two decades available for sale.

Atkinson’s collection is estimated to be worth around £200k-300k.

Some of the items that items expected to feature in the auction include match-worn shirts from club legends including David Beckham, Paul Scholes, Cristiano Ronaldo, Sir Bobby Charlton George Best, Wayne Rooney, Gary Neville, Peter Schmeichel, Roy Keane and over 70 others.

MEN’s Daniel Murphy notes that Bill Foulkes’ 1968 European Cup Winners medal which is valued at £40k-60k will also be a highlight of the auction.

Another item is the match programme from the cancelled game between United and Wolves, which was set to take place on February 8, 1958, but was called off after the disastrous Munich Air Disaster that took place just two days before.

Also on show will be objects like vintage match tickets, league medals, signed boots and many other things.

Atkinson told The MEN, “I’ve been a passionate supporter of Manchester United since childhood and went to University in Manchester in the 1970s so I could regularly go to matches. It reached a pinnacle sitting behind the goal at the Nou Camp in 1999 when Solskjaer scored: nothing could ever match those three minutes.”

“The following year I went to an auction at Old Trafford out of curiosity but I got the bug and within about five years, I had an almost complete post-war collection of competitive match programmes. I spent the next decade or so picking up United medals. The ‘ultimate’ was a European Cup Winners medal from 1968; these are particularly scarce as the United Museum have some, and only 12 were issued, including 1 for reserve goalkeeper Jimmy Rimmer.”

He added, “I was thrilled to win the Bill Foulkes medal at auction and for the last 10 years, it’s been on loan at the National Football Museum. I never started this collection with the intention of selling it; it developed as an extension of my passion for Manchester United. Work took me to Ireland where I now live, and all my children are now grown up.”

Atkinson explained that his decision to sell his highly-prized assets is motivated by the desire to help his children buy a house because their former home is being used to house Ukrainian refugees.

