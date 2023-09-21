Benjamin Sesko: Fabrizio Romano reveals heavy interest in Manchester United target



Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that there are plenty of clubs from England heavily scouting RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko.

Sesko has been strongly linked to United in the past.

This summer, a move for the former RB Salzburg man was explored before United eventually decided to pursue Rasmus Hojlund instead.

Sesko scored his first Champions League goal on Wednesday during Leipzig’s 3-1 against Young Boys.

He has had a fantastic start to life in Germany’s top flight.

In three Bundesliga appearances so far this term, the 20-year-old has found the back of the net on two occasions.

Romano wrote for CaughtOffside and indicated that despite the young Slovenian only being at his new club for months, there’s already heavy interest in his services from Premier League clubs.

The transfer expert said, “Another striker to watch in 2024 will be RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko.”

“He scored his first Champions League goal last night against Young Boys and has long been regarded as a top talent, and at every single Leipzig game there are scouts from top clubs monitoring him, especially from England.”

“His progress is being monitored, let’s see what will happen, though not in January for sure, but in summer 2024 or 2025.”

Romano further stated, “The price tag is impossible to say now as he only joined Leipzig 60 days ago, it’s not something evolving now, but one to watch in the near future.”

United must remain alive to Sesko’s situation in order to ensure they are not beaten to a promising player who clearly has the potential to become world-class.

