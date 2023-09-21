Erik ten Hag leads Man United delegation in paying respects to to Munich Air Disaster victims



A Manchester United delegation led by manager Erik ten Hag was present at Manchesterplatz in Munich on Thursday to pay their respects to victims of the Munich Air Disaster.

United were in Germany to kickstart their Champions League campaign against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday.

Bayern won by four goals to three – a result that left United at the bottom of Group A.

The memorial at Manchesterplatz commemorates the victims of the 1958 plane crash in which 23 people lost their lives.

Eight of these 23 victims were players.

In their memory, a street was renamed Manchesterplatz and a memorial was put in place to honour those who died.

United confirmed via the club’s official website that wreaths were laid by Ten Hag and assistant coach Steve McClaren.

https://x.com/ManUtd/status/1704851975903555625?s=20

Also present were club chiefs like CEO Richard Arnold, chief operating officer Collette Roche and football director John Murtough.

Arnold and legendary Red Devils captain Bryan Robson also presented another wreath on behalf of the 20-time English champions.

The players were represented by their captain, Bruno Fernandes and Rasmus Hojlund who scored his first United goal yesterday night against Bayern.

Supporters were represented by John Massey – a fan who has been attending United games since 1955, three years before the accident.

As per United, there were approximately 30 travelling fans who were in attendance at the solemn event.

https://x.com/ManUtd/status/1704852730358223194?s=20

This follows a separate trip that was made by key members of the academy set-up on Tuesday, led by Nick Cox and Travis Binnion.

United explain, “Learning about the Munich Air Disaster and the effect it had on the club has always been a key part of the education of our young footballers.”

