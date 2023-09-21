Erik ten Hag rumoured to be facing sack after Manchester United’s poor start to the season

Manchester United’s poor start to the new campaign continued last night with defeat on their return to the Champions League, in Germany.

Bayern Munich beat Erik ten Hag’s men by four goals to three, handing United their third loss on the bounce and their fourth in six games since the start of the season.

Additionally, United have conceded fourteen goals in their opening six and have looked a far cry from a team that could challenge for the top honours.

The turbulent start has left Ten Hag under pressure at the club and Spanish media outlet fichajes.net have reported the manager’s job is now under threat.

After ending United’s six year wait for a trophy last year and a solid third place finish in the league, there was a belief that Ten Hag was building something at Old Trafford.

United have since spent close to £200million on new additions in the summer and it was expected the team would push on in the Dutchman’s second season.

However, a multitude of on and off the field issues have struck United in the early stage of the new campaign, no doubt having an effect on the underwhelming start.

The suspension of Antony and banishment of Jadon Sancho has added to an extensive injury list and Ten Hag has been unable to pick anything like his best team since the season started.

The continuous cloud hanging over the club in shape of the ownership is also no doubt playing a role in the uncertainty and lack of direction at Old Trafford and the manager, as well as the fans, remain desperate for a resolution.

Fichajes state that “The situation is so critical that it is rumored that the Manchester United board is considering the possibility of sacking Ten Hag if the team’s dynamics do not change in the upcoming matches.”

United have faced a tricky set of fixtures and will hope to find some form in the upcoming bunch of games which look potentially more charitable, on paper.

It’s worth noting that the majority of United fans are still backing the manager and the fichajes report would come as a major shock, should there be any substance behind it.

United return to Premier League action when they travel to face Vincent Kompany’s Burnley, on Saturday evening.

Ten Hag will be desperate to pick up his first points away from Old Trafford this season and lay the foundations for a return to form.