Erik ten Hag wants to sell Scott McTominay in January “at all costs”



Manchester United want to get rid of midfielder Scott McTominay “at all costs”, according to a new report.

McTominay was a regular starter under previous managers but has generally been used as a squad rotation option by Erik ten Hag.

There were several reports throughout the summer that the Scotsman could be on the move, but United publicly insisted it would take a very large offer to tempt them to sell, an offer that never came.

A £30 million bid from West Ham was turned down and nothing better materialised despite rumoured interest from Newcastle and Bayern Munich.

The Peoples Person recently covered a report from Football Insider which stated that the Red Devils could countenance selling the 26 year old in the winter window to fund purchases in other areas.

However, according to fichajes.net, who cite the same source, United “want to get rid of McTominay at all costs.”

They explain that “Manchester United are aware that they need to be creative in the January transfer window.”

It’s unclear from the report whether Fichajes have extra information over the original FI report or whether they are simply using hyperbole to dramatize the same situation.

There is a big difference between “could make the decision to sell” and “wanting to get rid at all costs”, which is not really backed up by anything else in the article.

Moreover, there would have to be a good alternative available to come in in January in order to allow the star to leave without leaving United short of options.

Donny van de Beek is almost inarguably ahead of McTominay in United’s queue at the exit door.

He has not played a minute of the season so far and has not even been registered to play in the Champions League squad.

It could be a case of “no smoke without fire” and a viral video of McTominay losing the ball against Bayern yesterday (available on X on accounts such as @mufcscoop, but unauthorised for publication here) and then making no effort to retrieve it does suggest his heart and his mind is not in the right place at the moment.

However, it is probably wise at this point not to take the fichajes report too seriously unless it is backed up by other sources.