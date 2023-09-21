“Extremely capable”: Vincent Kompany backs Erik ten Hag amidst mounting pressure



Burnley manager Vincent Kompany has backed Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag to overturn the situation and get his side back to winning ways after a run of defeats.

On Wednesday night, United lost their third consecutive game in a row to Bayern Munich in their opening clash of the 2023/24 Champions League.

In the Premier League, the Red Devils have only won two of their five games.

They sit in 13th position, seven points off the top four. Saying United have had a frustrating start to the campaign would be a massive understatement.

Ten Hag’s men will be hoping to remedy their current predicament when they travel to Turf Moor to take on Kompany’s Turf Moor on Saturday.

Asked about United’s misfortunes and whether it’s the best time to be facing the 20-time English champions, Kompany said that this is not entirely the case.

The former Manchester City defender told the BBC, “I have been at a big club before. I know how it is when you lose a couple of games – the pressure can mount.”

“When in a top club you are always one loss away from a crisis. That doesn’t just have to be United – it is the same in every top club.”

“You always need time to adapt and improve – not just for Erik ten Hag but all of us. One thing this manager has demonstrated is that he is extremely capable. There is no doubting that.”

The Belgian mentioned that United’s woes do not concern his team and their approach remains the same irrespective of what is happening at Old Trafford. However the “one loss away from a crisis” comment could be seen as mind games.

He remarked that the Clarets are a “calm camp” – perhaps another snipe – and are in a place where they feel something special is about to take place.

“We have to build on that momentum. What is happening elsewhere is not our concern,” he said.

Kompany added that if United get their house in order and unexpectedly turn up, Burnley will adjust their game plan accordingly.

