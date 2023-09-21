Man United’s cheeky summer bid for Evan Ferguson was laughed off by Brighton



Manchester United finally showed some resilience but in the end, it was not enough as they succumbed to a defeat against Bayern Munich on their return to the Champions League.

Harry Kane, who was Erik ten Hag’s top priority in the summer market, scored a penalty to break United’s back at a time when the visitors were threatening a comeback.

Rasmus Hojlund had scored his first goal from the club to reduce the deficit to one goal and despite giving it his all, he could not inspire his team to victory.

United’s striker search

The Dane has shown glimpses of his undoubted potential but the Dutch manager knew that landing a Premier League-prove goalscorer was the way forward.

However, Daniel Levy’s stance of not strengthening a direct rival and the unwillingness from the Glazers to chase Kane led to the move breaking down with the England captain ultimately joining the Bavarian giants.

Kane was not the only Premier League striker United were chasing with ESPN reporting that Evan Ferguson was also on the radar of the club.

The Peoples Person has already said that the Brighton star is a target for the future and United will be among the top sides chasing his signature either next summer or when the Seagulls decide to sell.

Rob Dawson has now revealed that United had made a cheeky bid for the Republic of Ireland international, which Brighton duly rejected for being way too low.

“Ten Hag began the window prioritising the arrival of a proven goal scorer, yet Kane — scorer of 213 Premier League goals for Tottenham Hotspur — joined this week’s opponents Bayern for a £101m transfer fee.

“United, meanwhile, said they wouldn’t pay more than £60m for 20-year-old Rasmus Højlund before eventually paying £72m. A bid of £50m for 18-year-old Evan Ferguson was laughed off by Brighton.”

Ferguson is a massive talent

Under the Glazers, United have refused to back the manager beyond a certain point and their recruitment policy has once again come under the scanner after a difficult start this campaign.

Ferguson was a revelation for Roberto De Zerbi’s side last season, scoring 10 times and providing three assists in 15 starts across all competitions.

He has started the new season in sizzling fashion, scoring four times in five games, including a hat-trick against Newcastle United.

It is clear to see he is a superstar-in-the-making and United will need to splurge a lot more to acquire him with Brighton known to extract the best possible price for their talents.

