Manchester United could get Raphael Varane and Mason Mount back for trip to Burnley



A season that started with much optimism is faltering for Manchester United as injuries and bad luck have piled up.

From that lengthy injury list, some respite could be coming with a crucial, must-win fixture against Burnley coming on the horizon.

Mason Mount and Raphael Varane have started training with the group upon their return from injury and could be in line to make their return against Vincent Kompany’s men.

Mount picked up an injury to his thigh in August and has remained sidelined since, with the midfield looking brittle and empty in his absence.

Varane added his name to the list soon after as Erik ten Hag’s options in the middle of defence dwindled as well.

In their absence, United have conceded four to Bayern, three to Brighton, three to Arsenal, and were almost upset by Nottingham Forest as well.

Despite his lack of goal involvement, Mount added steel and industriousness to the midfield.

In his absence, United have been bruised by their experiences with a midfield having Christian Eriksen (Too soft), or Scott McTominay (Effort in question).

Sofyan Amrabat’s injury added to Ten Hag’s troubles as he sought to find a solution to save United’s season.

Similar has been the case with Varane. Alongside Lisandro Martinez, he is the backbone of United’s defence which led to David de Gea winning the Golden Glove last year.

In his absence, Victor Lindelof has acquitted himself gamely but has lacked the quality to match Varane. Martinez has also looked a bit out-of-sorts due to his long-term partnership being broken.

As a result, United’s defence has been leaky and lacking self-confidence, resulting in the opposition peppering Andre Onana’s goal with shots.

There are still other players on their way back from injury, Sofyan Amrabat and Aaron Wan-Bissaka being the key absentees, but the reintroduction of Mount and Varane should work wonders for this battered United squad.

