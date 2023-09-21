Mason Mount shares positive update on Instagram following return to Manchester United training

Manchester United midfielder Mason Mount shared a positive update on Instagram after he returned to training following a hamstring injury that sidelined him for over a month.

The summer signing uploaded a post on Instagram on Wednesday in which he expressed his satisfaction following his return to training with his United teammates.

Mount could be seen training alongside fellow new signing Rasmus Hojlund as well as winger Facundo Pellistri as they prepared to face Bayern Munich in their opening Champions League group stage clash.

This is the second training update on Mount that has been released since his injury, with the club posting an official update to confirm that Mount and centre-back Raphael Varane had returned to training at Carrington.

A photograph had also been posted to X showing both players back in full-fledged training on Tuesday.

While the England international initially aimed to return to action ahead of United’s Bayern tie, he was ultimately not included in the matchday squad with United losing 3-4 to Bayern.

Still, Mount’s impending return from injury will no doubt provide relief to manager Erik ten Hag, who is dealing with an extensive injury list that has grown to the size of a team.

The midfield is arguably the area where United feel hardest hit, with fellow midfielder Sofyan Amrabat recovering from a back injury while Kobbie Mainoo is also on his way back.

There’s also the case of Donny van de Beek, who is not injured but has been excluded from United’s Champions League group stage squad and is therefore not expected to be involved in the club’s upcoming matches.

During their disappointing 3-4 defeat to Bayern Munich, United were clearly struggling in the middle of the park as Casemiro and Christian Eriksen struggled to establish control against a fiery Bayern side.

While Scott McTominay came on for an underperforming Eriksen during the second half, he did not fare any better than his Danish counterpart.

The Scottish international appeared sluggish during his cameo and was unable to have any sort of impact on proceedings.

For Ten Hag, it will be critical that Mount and his fellow injured midfielders return from injury as soon as possible, particularly given United’s lack of depth in the face of a busy fixture schedule.