Paul Scholes says there is a “soft underbelly” to Man United as they lose to Bayern Munich



Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has slammed Andre Onana’s high-profile error that gifted Bayern Munich their opening goal against the Red Devils.

United were beaten by four goals to three at the Allianz Arena by Bayern.

In the 28th minute of the game, a tame effort fired at Onana by Leroy Sane seemed destined to be saved by the shot-stopper.

However, Onana scuffed it and let the ball go past him and into the back of the net.

From there, Bayern grew in confidence and went on to clinch all three points and top Group A of the Champions League.

Onana spoke to the press after the game and took full responsibility for his mistake.

He also admitted that it was because of him that United lost the game.

Speaking on TNT, Ferdinand agreed with the United goalkeeper that all the blame lies with him.

The ex-defender said, “This is a great bit of skill from Sane to set it up as well, but he does not hit it with any purpose – it’s not wide, it’s not in the corners and Onana and his reaction afterwards, he should save this.”

“It is meat and drink for him and he should be picking this up and looking for his next pass – it’s a bad mistake and one that he needs to recover from.”

Ferdinand’s former teammate Paul Scholes agreed that Onana shold have done better but was concerned about the team as a whole.

Scholes remarked, “He knows he has made a huge mistake. But, I also think there are other things wrong with the goal. Christian Eriksen’s position, charging out and not blocking the pass into Harry Kane.

“On the night United weren’t quite good enough. There’s a weakness to them, a soft underbelly when it’s going wrong, they do seem to collapse a little bit.

“I always felt if United scored, Bayern would just turn it on for five minutes and score another one.”

https://x.com/footballontnt/status/1704604387052597357?s=20