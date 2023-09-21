Rio Ferdinand and Paul Scholes discuss Manchester United signings this summer

Manchester United’s defeat to Bayern Munich on their return to the Champions League last night compounded their slow start to the new Premier League campaign.

The defeat in Germany means United have lost their last three in all competitions and have registered only two wins from their opening six fixtures across the board.

After a successful first season in charge at Old Trafford, Erik ten Hag spent close to £200million in the summer transfer market but United look no closer to bridging the gap to the top teams in Europe, from the early exchanges of the campaign.

United legends Rio Ferdinand and Paul Scholes have spoken out on the club’s transfer strategy and are both of the belief United didn’t do enough in the summer.

As reported by The Daily Star, after accusing United of having a “soft underbelly”, both former players were in unison on the subject of transfers and Scholes started by claiming they are no better off this year, to last, in terms of quality.

“I don’t think the signings have done that. I think he has made his squad stronger, but I don’t think he has made it better. I don’t think he has made a team that can challenge for the Premier League title or for the competition they are in tonight,” said Scholes.

Ferdinand then weighed in and echoed Scholes’ sentiments before claiming that United should be looking no further than Brighton, the team that dismantled them at Old Trafford last weekend, as a model to follow.

“When you look at Brighton, they are a team over the last three or four years that have been building in terms of a structure and foundation at a football club, and you can see the way it’s playing out with their recruitment,” said Rio.

The duo watched Harry Kane bang in the killer third goal from the penalty spot for Bayern last night and Scholes is adamant United should have made the move for the England captain in the summer.

“Yes, without a shadow of a doubt (United signing Kane). I think United are crying out for a centre forward, whatever he cost they should’ve got him, you’re buying 25-30 goals a season,” he added.

It’s worth nothing that Kane’s alternative, Rasmus Hojlund, got off the mark for United last night, forcing home a goal that looked to have dragged Ten Hag’s side back into the game, before Kane’s spot kick just 5 minutes later.

Another summer signing, Mason Mount, is also returning from injury and will be desperate to go some way in proving Scholes and Ferdinand wrong but there is no doubt United need to improve in the market, having underperformed in the space for the last decade.