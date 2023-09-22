Andreas Pereira opens up on reasons for Man United youngsters losing their way very early



Former Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira has opened up about his experience of witnessing his younger teammates at Old Trafford going off the rails and losing their way early into their careers.

Pereira indicated that during his time at United, this was usually caused by the large amounts of money offered to the youngsters at such an early age.

The current Fulham star spoke to Het Nieuwsblad via SportWitness and spoke at length about his strict upbringing that kept him from losing track of what was important in his life.

He mentioned that unfortunately, not everyone had the kind of self-control – in the face of large amounts of money – to keep calm and eventually make it to the top.

Pereira joined United from PSV Eindhoven in 2011.

He came through the ranks at Carrington before making his senior debut against MK Dons in August 2014.

In total, the Brazilian accumulated 75 senior appearances for the Red Devils. He completed a permanent move to the Cottagers in 2022.

On avoiding the pitfalls that come with the prestige of being a young player at a club like United, Pereira said, “I mainly owe that to my parents who raised me this way.”

“Because things can quickly go wrong when you start earning money. During my time at Manchester United, at Lazio or with the national team, I sometimes saw that young guys had lost their way.”

“You get your first salary, immediately buy a pair of nice shoes. That will later become a something else and that can happen very quickly. My parents have always been critical of this, and I am very grateful to them for that.”

The 27-year-old added, “Because before you know it you have lost everything that is important. And the most important thing is your family. That’s how I see it.”

“I must add that the biggest stars are often the humblest guests. Wayne Rooney was the example in that respect: no allure at all, acting normally and working hard every day.”

