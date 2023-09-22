Burnley vs Manchester United prediction: Erik ten Hag’s men need a resurgence soon



The losses are piling up, performances and mitigating circumstances are the last thing on anybody’s mind, and the pressure on the players and the manager is clear to see. Next up is a trip to the team of an old foe. Here’s the Burnley vs. Manchester United prediction as Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany seeks to pile on the misery on the Red Devils.

Burnley vs. Manchester United prediction

Manchester United need a win, and probably at all costs. 14 goals have been conceded in the last five games, the midfield looks barren, the defence is shaky, the goalkeeper erratic, and the attack is misfiring.

Although the latter seemed to take a turn for the better with a three-goal display against Bayern Munich, huge questions remain.

United have stumbled to 13th place in the Premier League.

Winning was always a pipe dream, but they are already seven points off fourth-placed Arsenal in the race for UEFA Champions League qualification.

In Burnley, they now face a team that has played well, but their fixture list hasn’t been kind to them. Kompany’s men have already faced Spurs, Manchester City, and a reinvigorated Aston Villa in their first four games.

Still winless in four, they’ll look at United as a struggling giant they have a chance of toppling to kick their season into gear.

Although Turf Moor is no longer the place of attrition it used to be during the Sean Dyche era, Kompany’s Burnley provide a unique challenge of their own.

They will look to unsettle United with the home crowd behind them, using it to play through United in possession and cause panic with their pressing out of it.

Expect a bright start from Burnley. The key then is for United to weather the flurry with strong mental fortitude, something this team has sorely lacked.

However, if United manage to get through the frantic early start by Burnley, they can put their stamp on the game with their attacking quality because, for all their efforts, Burnley are clearly no match for United on paper.

The likes of Mason Mount, Sofyan Amrabat, and Raphael Varane potentially coming back will also be a huge boost to the team’s chances.

Look for Rasmus Hojlund to open his Premier League account after scoring his first United goal against Bayern as Ten Hag starts to pick up the pieces from a season that has threatened to unravel after just five league matchday.

Burnley vs. Manchester United prediction- 2-0 to United with Hojlund getting on the board and a long-awaited clean sheet for Andre Onana.

