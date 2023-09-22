David de Gea contemplating retirement if he does not become No 1 at major club



Former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is considering retirement from professional football if he does not get a suitable offer to become a starter at a major club.

This summer, United confirmed De Gea’s departure after 12 years of service at Old Trafford.

With the 20-time English champions, the Spaniard won the Premier League, FA Cup, two League Cups and the Europa League.

He was in line to receive a new contract on vastly reduced terms, but talks eventually broke down when the club withdrew their offer, only to table a new deal which included an even more reduced financial package.

The Red Devils went ahead and signed Cameroon international Andre Onana following the Spaniard’s departure.

So far, De Gea has been unable to secure a transfer to any team.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person refuted claims that La Liga giants Real Betis were pursuing the goalkeeper after it was initially suggested he was on their radar.

According to The Guardian’s Jamie Jackson, De Gea has not ruled out retirement if he cannot extend his career at elite level.

“David de Gea may retire if he does not receive an offer to be the first-choice goalkeeper at a major club. The former Manchester United and Spain No 1 has rejected several approaches, including from Saudi Arabia, with money not a prime motivator.”

“De Gea is retaining fitness in the hope of an offer from the right club and from a manager who views him as being in his prime.”

“After departing United in the summer De Gea, who will be 33 in November, would like to play for a club capable of competing for major honours.”

Jackson further explains that the 32-year-old shot-stopper was left disappointed by the manner in which his United exit was handled.

