Erik ten Hag says Jadon Sancho will not be in the squad to face Burnley



Erik ten Hag says Jadon Sancho will not be in the Manchester United squad to face Burnley tomorrow.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow’s match, the boss was asked whether the England man would play for United again.

“It depends on him,” Ten Hag replied.

“For the rest, we are preparing for Burnley and that’s our focus. He will not be in the squad.”

The manager also had some good news, with several players coming back from injury.

“Harry Maguire, we’ll see after training. Varane will train, we’ll see, Amrabat will train, we’ll see and Mount too. But they didn’t play for short or longer-term. Varane, obviously, was the shortest out.”

This suggests Varane will come right back into the team, whereas the others might have to be eased in.

Speaking about the pressure he is under after a poor start to the season, the manager said:

“It’s my second year. I know it’s not always going up, you will have your gaps and you get stronger from it as long as you stay together. That’s what we’re doing. In the dressing room, staff, all the staff, coaches, medical, everyone is united and at United you fight.”

He was also asked his opinion on reported dressing room leaks about player unrest.

“I don’t know if it’s a leak but I know opinion, I know my players. Everyone can make suggestions, we are okay with it. At United, you have to win every game so it doesn’t change anything.

“As always, it’s about how we play against Burnley, there’s no easy game, definitely not against Burnley.”

Another topic raised regarded allegations that Ten Hag’s agent, Kees Vos, has too much influence over transfers at United.

“It can’t be [a conflict of interest] because we make very good agreements about it from the start; how we cooperate in that manner,” he replied.

“For player decisions, transfers, it’s always 50-50. We both have a veto: the club, represented by John Murtough, and me. So there can never be a distraction.”