Fabrizio Romano: Man City set to complete deal to sign Man United youngster Harrison Parker



Manchester City are set to complete a deal to sign Manchester United youngster Harrison Parker today.

Back in July, news broke that City were close to luring Parker from United to the Etihad Stadium.

It was relayed that the Premier League champions beat four other clubs to the 17-year-old’s services, despite the Red Devils’ best attempts to keep the player.

United were said to have offered Parker a very lucrative deal to ward off Pep Guardiola’s side but this did not convince him to reverse his decision to leave.

It’s thought that the defender would have become the highest-paid youth player in United’s history if he had accepted the terms put on the table.

Fabrizio Romano has given an update and confirmed that City are on track to get their man by the end of the day.

He simply quote tweeted his previous tweet from July with a tick symbol, indicating that the transfer is all but done.

https://x.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1705121463966011657?s=20

The Italian journalist then put out a follow-up post and said, “Manchester City will formally complete both Divine Mukasa and Harrison Parker deals today.”

“Documents being signed, then time to announce.”

“Parker joins from Man United, exclusive news confirmed — Mukasa joins from West Ham.”

https://x.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1705126607428468981?s=20

City’s acquisition of Parker comes after the Red Devils managed to pluck both Jack and Tyler Fletcher from them.

The highly-rated Fletcher twins are the sons of former United star Darren Fletcher and joined the U18 team this summer, in what was seen as an ambitious addition to the club’s academy set-up.

