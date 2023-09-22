Facundo Pellistri opens up on Uruguayan influence at Manchester United

Manchester United winger Facundo Pellistri has enjoyed his best season at club level last campaign and he is gunning for more.

After playing at the World Cup for his country, the Uruguayan forced his way into Erik ten Hag’s first team squad and made his first start in the Champions League against Bayern Munich this past week.

It was the wide man’s 14th appearance for the club and his second start under the Dutch manager, and it’s clear the United boss has high hopes from the 21-year-old.

Since signing for United back in October 2020, Pellistri’s path to the first team hasn’t been straight forward and he ended up spending a season-and-a-half out on loan with Spanish side Alaves before returning to Old Trafford in the summer of 2022, ready to fight for his place under Ten Hag.

Pellistri is the third Uruguayan to pull on the red shirt, following in the footsteps of centre-forwards, Diego Forlan and Edinson Cavani.

In an interview with the club’s official website, Pellistri opened up on his relationship with the two strikers, starting with the key role Forlan played behind his signing for United.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was in charge at United when Pellistri signed from Penarol and the winger revealed Solskjaer’s relationship with former teammate Forlan helped get the deal over the line.

“He (Forlan) told me that he spoke with Ole. He was always a team-mate of his. And yes, he was important in the transfer,” said Pellistri.

Additionally, Forlan offered Pellistri his advice on what to expect from playing for one of the biggest football clubs in the world.

“Also, he spoke to me a lot about Manchester, how good the team is, how big it is. Of course, I already knew a lot of things about that because Manchester, you know it everywhere in the world. But, yes, he was very important in everything,” he added.

Edinson Cavani also signed for United under Solskjaer and Pellistri revealed his excitement of meeting and training with one of his idols.

“It was incredible when I knew that Edi was coming here to Manchester, it was much better and easier for me because we speak the same language, (we’re from the) same country. I also admired him and it was the first time I met him. I never met him before, so it was here,” he said.

Unfortunately for the winger, he never got to play a first team game with Cavani, who left the club at the end of the 21/22 season.

However, the future looks bright for United’s young winger who is likely to get more playing time this season and he will be desperate to impress the manager and get more starts down the line.

Pellistri is available for United’s return to Premier League action on Saturday as they travel to Vincent Kompany’s Burnley in a bid to get back to winning ways.