Highly-respected medical expert Gary O’Driscoll set to be on Man United bench vs. Burnley



Medical expert Gary O’Driscoll is set to be on Manchester United’s bench during the game against Burnley on Saturday.

A report covered by The Peoples Person indicated that O’Driscoll was set to arrive at Old Trafford and take up the role of Head of Sports Medicine at the club.

He has been at Arsenal since 2009 and had rejected multiple offers from other clubs. However, he joined United when the Red Devils came calling.

A deal was agreed for him to move to United a while ago, but he remained at Arsenal to allow the Gunners to secure the services of a replacement.

The Times reports that O’Driscoll has seen out his notice period and he can almost certainly be considered a member of staff at United.

The Red Devils have been without a full-time club doctor since the departure of Steve McNally, who left in February after more than 16 years of service.

McNally joined the referees’ body, the PGMOL.

Former Liverpool doctor Jim Moxon has been filling the role on an interim basis since McNally vacated his post.

O’Driscoll comes at a crucial period of the season for United when the club are dealing with multiple injuries to several key players.

During United’s last game against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena, Ten Hag could not count on up to nine players who were out through injuries.

Harry Maguire was the latest addition to the team’s extensive injury list.

The Times points out, “O’Driscoll, the cousin of former Ireland rugby great Brian O’Driscoll, arrives at Old Trafford having earned a reputation as one of the most respected medical men in the game.”

“He had a good working relationship with Mikel Arteta at Arsenal and the Spaniard tried to persuade him to stay but O’Driscoll, a United fan originally from the North West, decided to move to Old Trafford.”

