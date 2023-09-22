Jadon Sancho spotted playing EAFC 24 just before Man United’s clash vs. Bayern Munich



Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho was spotted playing the new EA Sports FC 24 game while his teammates were preparing to face Bayern Munich in their opening game of the 2023/24 Champions League campaign.

United went on to lose by four goals to three and remain bottom of Group A.

Just before the game fans noticed Sancho playing with friends, including Roma striker Tammy Abraham, on a YouTube stream.

Sancho was part of a stream with content creator JCC who was demonstrating to his viewers a walkthrough of EA Sports FC 24’s Pro Clubs game mode.

EA Sports FC is the new version of the iconic FIFA video game series that is extremely popular with football fans worldwide. Pro Clubs is a game mode that enables gamers to create their own players to their liking and preference before using them in teams with friends.

The highly-anticipated game is set to officially come out on September 29. However, Sancho is part of an exclusive group of famous people who get early access before everyone else.

On Wednesday night before United’s clash against Bayern, screengrabs emerged on social media which showed a player under the gamer tag “Sanch_x10.”

While players are permitted to use their free time as they please, Sancho’s move to play the game just before his side’s crucial tie against the Bundesliga giants did not go down well with some United supporters.

The Englishman has of course dominated headlines in recent weeks for all the wrong reasons.

After Erik ten Hag told reporters that the 23-year-old was left out of the travelling squad that faced Arsenal on September 3 due to poor training performances, Sancho took to social media to refute his manager’s claims.

The player effectively branded Ten Hag a liar and indicated he was being made a scapegoat.

Sancho suggested there were other reasons for his exclusion.

A report covered by The Peoples Person revealed that Sancho refused to apologise to Ten Hag when asked to do so, hence a decision was made to banish him from the team and make him train alone.

Only when he apologises will the forward be re-integrated into the squad.

As a result of his axing, Sancho has missed successive games against Brighton and Bayern.

