Manchester United have sent scouts to watch 18-year-old Club Brugge star Antonio Nusa



Manchester United have stepped up their interest in Antonio Nusa by sending scouts to watch the Club Brugge forward.

Earlier this month, The Peoples Person covered a report which stated that United were among a number of top clubs in Europe pursuing Nusa.

It was indicated that alongside the Red Devils, the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Manchester City all had the player on their radar.

His current contract with Club Brugge expires in 2027. The player is valued at around the €30 million mark.

Spanish publication Fichajes have given an update on United’s interest in Nusa.

As per the outlet, Erik ten Hag’s side are “determined” to get a deal over the line for the Norwegian, who is regarded as one of the most promising talents in football at the moment.

United have apparently sent scouts to watch Nusa in the Europa Conference League and in the Belgian Pro League.

His ability and potential to become world-class in future are the main points of attraction for parties keen on the 18-year-old’s services.

Fichajes adds that United’s “meticulous monitoring” of Nusa is a testament to the club’s commitment to getting back on top and restoring success on the pitch.

So far this season in the Belgian Pro League, Nusa has managed an impressive two goals and as many assists in five appearances.

He recently made his debut for Norway and opened his international goalscoring account when he found the back of the net against Jordan.

Nusa’s strengths lie in his dribbling ability, clever movements both on and off the ball, incredible passing and his effectiveness in creating space for his teammates.

In addition to this, he is versatile. He can play both centrally and on the wing.

