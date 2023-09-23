Academy Match report: Sunderland u18s 2-3 Manchester United u18s



Manchester United u18s were on the road on Saturday afternoon as they took on Sunderland at the Academy of Light.

The opening minutes saw a Sunderland player brought down inside United’s box and loud shouts from the sidelines but the referee wasn’t buying it and waved play on.

Up the other end in the 14th minute, Shea Lacey’s trickery saw the winger skip past his defender with a step over before being pulled down and this time the referee was quick to point to the spot. Victor Musa stepped up to slot into the bottom left corner and give United the lead.

New signing Harry Amass impressed on the day and first got involved with a lovely cut infield before playing a through ball Musa in the left channel but the striker’s shot was blocked.

Reece Munro was a rock at the back but was also providing an outlet with his charging runs forward and on one occasion played to Lacey who cut inside onto his left and fired the ball past the keeper but a recovering defender was on the line to volley away.

It was an eventful final minutes of the half, first with Malachi Sharpe playing to Ruben Curley down the right wing before the midfielder wriggled past the defender on the byline and then poked the ball past the keeper while being brought down but there was nothing given.

In the dying seconds, Sunderland’s best chance of the half came when Joshua Robertson ran in behind and cut past Amass but Jack Kingdon was there to make an important goal-saving block and put the ball over the bar.

After United controlled much of the first half, Sunderland came out firing in the second and drew it level within five minutes from Tom Watson’s incredible strike from 20 yards that flew into the top left corner giving no chance to Tom Myles in goal. The 17-year-old’s second-half performance showed why he has already made his first-team debut for the Black Cats.

A couple of chances in quick succession for Sunderland nearly saw the home side take the lead but Myles was on hand to deny on both occasions.

In the 70th minute, another fantastic driving run from Amass through three Sunderland players opened the space for him to switch the play to Lacey for him to attempt a curling shot that was deflected wide.

Three minutes later, Victor Musa’s shot was blocked and the ball fell to Ashton Missin for another chance and his deflected effort trickled into the net to restore United’s lead.

Ashton Missin’s deflected shot was United u18s second on the day. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/7917hIINB8 — Manchester United Academy (@RedYouthUnited) September 23, 2023

Sunderland pulled it back though within 10 minutes. A short corner was eventually swung into the box and an open Jaydon Jones was able to tap into the net to make it 2-2.

United were pushing for the winner late on and came close through Amass charging through on the left but it was eventually Finley McAllister who would seal the three points in the dying seconds of injury time. Jayce Fitzgerald’s cross looked like an easy take for the keeper but a miscommunication with the Sunderland defender caused a calamitous error as the keeper failed to smother the ball and allowed McAllister to tap into the open net.

Finley McAllister wins the match for Manchester United u18s after a calamity error from Sunderland. #MUFC #MUAcademy pic.twitter.com/iE7OC6JgqG — Manchester United Academy (@RedYouthUnited) September 23, 2023

The win sees United remain top of the league and unbeaten in their opening four fixtures.

United: Myles, McAllister, Munro, Kingdon, Amass, Fitzgerald, Curley, Sharpe (Devaney 61), Lacey, Missin (Thwaites 82), Musa

Unused subs: Byrne-Hughes, Kukonki, Armer