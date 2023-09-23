Burnley 0-1 Manchester United: Player Ratings



Manchester United beat Burnley 0-1 at Turf Moor this afternoon. Here are our player ratings for the game.

(A score of 6 is around average)

Andre Onana 7- A great save to redeem himself after the Bayern Munich nightmare sent him on his way to having a good comeback game.

Diogo Dalot 5- Burnley’s Koleosho had him on skates and he got booked for a clumsy challenge in the first half. before a somewhat improved display in the second. Aaron Wan-Bissaka might just be United’s most crucial absentee at this stage.

Victor Lindelof 6- Was the lesser of two centre-backs in an unexpected turn of events. A pretty uneventful game but being overshadowed by a 35-year-old Jonny Evans is never a good thing.

Jonny Evans 7.5- Talking about overshadowing, the doubters were firmly silenced as he rolled back the years to come up with a sterling display of a true ball-playing centre-back when the team needed him the most. Assisted Fernandes’s opener.

Sergio Reguilon 6.5- The biggest praise that can be given to Reguilon is that he has somehow made United’s right side the weaker one despite Shaw missing on the left. Another encouraging performance but fans will be waiting with bated breath about his injury news.

Casemiro 6- A steady presence in a midfield that struggled to maintain possession with any confidence. United need last season’s Casemiro back soon.

Hannibal 6- Was a willing runner and was active throughout but looked short of quality to be thoroughly involved in the game.

Scott McTominay 3- His selection raised eyebrows after back-to-back bad performances and the trend continued here. At some point, Erik ten Hag has to start taking the blame for selecting him. His United career might end in January at this rate.

Bruno Fernandes 8- United’s threatening attacks went through him and scored with a world-class volley after having one shot saved earlier in the first half. In times of turmoil, he remains a constant committed presence.

Marcus Rashford 5- He recently talked about learning to play with Hojlund but his decision-making continues to frustrate. Doesn’t track back often and Connor Roberts often enjoyed space down his side as he left Reguilon alone at the back.

Rasmus Hojlund 6- Provided United with proper centre-forward play again with some smart hold-up play and link-up.

Substitutes:

Raphael Varane 6- Return to playing couldn’t have come at a better time with Reguilon coming off due to injury.

Sofyan Amrabat 6- Came in late for his debut to solidify the midfield. Did his job in unassuming fashion.

