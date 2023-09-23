Confirmed Man United XI vs Burnley: Lisandro Martinez injured, Hannibal and Jonny Evans start



Lisandro Martinez is injured and out of the Manchester United side to face Burnley at Turf Moor this evening.

With Raphael Varane still not judged to be ready to return and Harry Maguire injured, Licha’s place is taken by veteran Jonny Evans.

Hannibal Mejbri is also included in the starting XI, his first Premier League start. He replaces Christian Eriksen.

Another shock inclusion in the starting XI is Scott McTominay, who replaces Facundo Pellistri as manager Erik ten Hag reverts to the 4-4-2 diamond formation that flopped against Brighton at Old Trafford.

The back four is therefore Dalot, Lindelof, Evans and Reguilon.

In midfield, Casemiro, Hannibal, McTominay and Bruno Fernandes are the starting diamond.

Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund are the forwards, with Andre Onana in goal.

Varane is at least fit enough to make the bench, where he is joined by loanee Sofyan Amrabat, who could make his United debut tonight.

Altay Bayindir, Eriksen, Pellistri, Dan Gore, Donny van de Beek, Alejandro Garnacho and Anthony Martial are the other subs.

This means that Mason Mount did not make the cut despite having been back in training this week.

With United desperate to get back to winning ways after losing three games on the bounce, fans will be concerned about the makeshift nature of the starting lineup.

Kick off at Turf Moor is at 8pm.