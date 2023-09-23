Cristiano Ronaldo trying to convince David de Gea to join him at Al Nassr



Ahead of manager Erik ten Hag’s second season, Manchester United have undergone a lot of changes in personnel but the start has not been as expected.

One of the biggest changes was in goal where Andre Onana came in to replace David de Gea who left the club after 12 long years between the sticks.

The Cameroonian has not had the best of starts, conceding 14 goals in six games including a howler against Bayern Munich. But things have gone much worse for the Spaniard.

DDG left United after 12 years

After winning the Golden Glove in the Premier League last season, he would have expected to be given a new contract. But instead. the club rescinded their previous offer and put on the table a new one with a highly reduced financial package.

The 32-year-old decided to call it quits, confident that he would be getting offers from elite clubs in Europe. However, it has not panned out till now.

Inter Milan refused to bow down to his wage demands while Real Madrid decided to pursue Kepa Arrizabalaga on loan instead of punting for the former United No 1.

Bayern Munich had held talks but in the end, nothing worked out while Real Betis distanced themselves from a move.

The Peoples Person wrote that the shot-stopper was considering retirement if he did not receive offers from top European clubs to become their undisputed No 1.

Saudi clubs and their offer of huge money was not something the Spaniard was considering at his age but it seems that might be the only way out currently.

90min have reported that former United legend Cristiano Ronaldo is trying to convince De Gea to change his stance regarding a move to Saudi and come and join him at Al Nassr.

Currently, the former Atletico Madrid man is even willing to wait until January so as to get an offer from a top club as he wants to play Champions League football.

“Despite interest from clubs in the Saudi Pro League and Qatari Stars League, 90min understands that De Gea would prefer to stay in Europe and he has made that clear to interested parties from the Middle East.

CR7 trying to convince DDG to join him in Saudi

“Former Man Utd teammate Cristiano Ronaldo has been trying to convince De Gea to join him at Al Nassr, but the goalkeeper is not relenting on his current stance.

“De Gea is keen to play Champions League football again and is willing to wait until the January transfer window opens to decide on his next move.”

This is definitely not the way De Gea would have expected his post-United career to go and is a sad reflection of how far behind he is as a modern goalkeeper.

He struggles to play out from the back while being timid while claiming crosses, choosing to stay back on his line and these have all contributed towards his ouster from the Spanish national team as well.

