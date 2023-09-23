Erik ten Hag gives his verdict on Sergio Reguilon’s start to life at Manchester United



Erik ten Hag has praised Sergio Reguilon for his brilliant adaptation to life at Manchester United.

Reguilon was one of the players United signed late in the transfer window. He was brought on due to long-term injuries sustained by Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

In United’s last two defeats against Brighton and Bayern Munich, Reguilon earned praise from fans for being one of the few players who put in a good shift.

During a turbulent period for the club, he has done well.

Speaking ahead of his side’s clash against Burnley at Turf Moor, Ten Hag told club media that he is pleased with how Reguilon has played so far.

The Dutchman said, “We’re very happy with him and it is not easy to [be] coming into a team you don’t know. And there was less preparation. Of course, he’s experienced. [A] very good base he has but then still to know our rules and we didn’t have the time to teach them, to coach them in training or in the preparation time, in like a pre-season.”

“But he had to go straight in and he did well.”

Another player Ten Hag spoke about is Rasmus Hojlund. The striker scored his first goal for United on Wednesday at the Allianz Arena.

The United boss expressed confidence that Hojlund will score many more goals for the team and become an impactful player.

On how the Red Devils can put their defeats behind them and come up with a win against Vincent Kompany’s men, Ten Hag insisted that it’s vital that no player makes costly mistakes.

“It’s not about one game. We show in every game that we can play very good football, on the highest level, because [we’re] against the very best opponents. But also that we make, in this moment, mistakes and we are losing games and top football is about moments. So we have to avoid making mistakes because, otherwise, it’s very difficult to win the big games.”

He added that the Clarets will play with high intensity and look to cause a major upset.

Ten Hag emphasized the importance of starting well and keeping up the momentum so as to silence the crowd at Turf Moor.

