Fresh details of Rasmus Hojlund’s agency emerge including how Man United move transpired



Kees Vos, co-founder of SEG, the agency which represents Erik ten Hag was responsible for handling the transfer of Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta to Manchester United.

This summer, Hojlund completed a sensational £72m move from the Serie A to United.

His debut was delayed due to a back injury, but he has started United’s last two games against Brighton and Bayern Munich.

In both clashes, the player has impressed. He scored his first goal in United colours at the Allianz Arena and saw another one vs. Brighton ruled out by VAR.

According to The Athletic, SEG made up to six pitches to Hojlund and his family in an effort to get the player to become a client.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person indicated that staff at Old Trafford are growing concerned by the influence wielded at the club by Vos since Ten Hag’s appointment.

SEG have apparently become the go-to agency for United, and there are fears this could create a conflict of interest. It’s understood that this relationship has raised eyebrows.

The Athletic notes that staff are alert to the dynamic created between Vos and the club through Ten Hag.

The Dutchman is said to trust Vos as he is of the opinion he can provide good solutions on the market.

Vos has been described as “a valuable sounding board” to Ten Hag.

It’s understood that when it became clear a summer move for Hojlund was highly likely, some of the world’s biggest agencies lined up to sign the Dane.

“Having first made contact via Marten de Roon, Hojlund’s Atalanta team-mate and an existing SEG client, Vos had an initial interview with Hojlund’s father Anders. A second meeting followed in Copenhagen: Anders was joined by Hojlund’s mother Kirsten and Vos gave a presentation about what SEG could provide.”

“Then came a trip to Bergamo, Atalanta’s home city in northern Italy, for a face-to-face with the player himself, and after that three more meetings in which detailed plans were outlined. The whole process has been described as very thorough and rare in football, with rounds of talks seeing the pool of agencies in contention grow smaller.”

Laurie Whitwell explains that Hojlund signed with SEG on one key condition – that they would secure him a move to United, which was his preferred destination.

The contract signed included a probation period to determine whether both parties would be satisfied by the conditions of the agreement.

Hojlund’s parents said in an earlier statement, “The choice of SEG was a deliberate one. The transfer to Manchester United comes at the perfect time, and it is the right step in his career.”

