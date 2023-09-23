“Character and spirit”: Erik ten Hag picks out Sergio Reguilon for praise after win vs. Burnley



Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has praised loan signing Sergio Reguilon after his side’s 1-0 win against Burnley at Turf Moor.

United clinched all three points courtesy of a brilliant goal from Bruno Fernandes.

Reguilon who was named in the starting XI, had to be taken off in the second half after he sustained an injury. The Spaniard was replaced by Raphael Varane.

Ten Hag spoke to reporters after the game and revealed that the Spaniard was a doubt to play against the Clarets, but he pushed to feature amidst an injury crisis at the club.

Ten Hag said, “Reguilon was ill but he wanted to play. It says something about his [Reguilon] character and spirit. He wanted to play and contribute.”

The United boss said about Fernandes’ goal, “A brilliant goal, lovely play. In games like Munich and Arsenal we played well in spells but gave easy goals away.”

“We have seen so many things against us the last couple of weeks.”

The Dutchman hailed his players for their fighting spirit that saw them overcome a few nervy moments during phases in which Burnley were pushing for an equalizer.

“Team spirit was big. The battle, the fight. It’s about winning. The last week a lot was against us. It’s up to us, we knew that.”

He emphasized the need to be defensively solid and pointed out just how unbeatable United was last season due to their impregnable backline.

Ten Hag explained that against Vincent Kompany’s men, the team defended as a unit and each player did the job that was required of them.

United will be hoping for a similar result when they face Crystal Palace next in the EFL Cup on Tuesday.

