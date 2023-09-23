Jonny Evans puts in man-of-the-match worthy display as Manchester United beat Burnley



Manchester United finally put an end to their run of consecutive defeats as they clinched all three points in a 1-0 win against Burnley.

A stunning first-half volley from Bruno Fernandes ensured United ran out winners against the Clarets at Turf Moor.

The Red Devils only had 38% possession in comparison to Burnley’s 62% share of the ball.

United had four shots on target out of their 11 total cracks at goal.

Burnley on the other hand had 12 shots at Andre Onana’s goal, with four of these requiring the goalkeeper to make a save.

Erik ten Hag’s men put together 400 passes with a success rate of 80%.

Their opposition strung 633 passes with a pass accuracy of 88%.

One of United’s most outstanding players was Jonny Evans. The defender was one of the surprise inclusions in the starting XI.

Evans registered an assist for Fernandes’ goal.

He also powered a Sergio Reguilon corner into the net for what would have been the first goal, but it was disallowed by VAR for an offside.

He made an amazing eight clearances during the 89 minutes he was on the pitch before being taken off for Sofyan Amrabat who finally made his United debut.

Evans made one interception.

He delved into two ground duels and came out on top both times.

The 35-year-old was required to contest two challenges in the air. He won in all two instances.

Evans had 81 touches of the ball and an impressive pass accuracy of 91% to his name. The centre-back made one key pass.

He found his intended target once in three long ball attempts.

(Stats obtained from Sofascore)

Certainly, Evans showed he can contribute to United’s season and he is simply not here to collect a paycheck. It was fitting that Fernandes who was the official man-of-the-match winner, graciously handed off his award to Evans.

