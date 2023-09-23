Manchester United intensify pursuit of Galatasaray’s Sacha Boey



Manchester United are reportedly ramping up their efforts to secure the signature of Galatasaray’s standout defender, Sacha Boey, who has been on the club’s radar for the past six months.

This move comes amidst strong competition, notably from Arsenal, who had a £15 million bid turned down in the summer.

The 23-year-old Frenchman has been instrumental in Galatasaray’s recent success, playing a pivotal role in their Super Lig title win in May.

His performances in Turkey have not only caught the eye of the Red Devils but have also made him a sought-after talent in the Premier League.

Boey’s versatility is undoubtedly one of his most attractive attributes.

Capable of operating as a right-back, right wing-back, or even in central defence, he offers tactical flexibility, a trait that is highly valued in the modern game.

Such adaptability would be a boon for United, a team that often tweaks its formation to match the opposition or to exploit specific game scenarios.

While Arsenal’s interest is well-documented, with the Gunners seeing their summer bid rejected, United would do well to act swiftly.

The Paris-born defender’s rising stock has also led to Newcastle, Aston Villa, and Crystal Palace joining the race.

The competition for Boey’s signature is heating up, and United would benefit from making a decisive move.