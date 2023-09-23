Manchester United’s Donny van de Beek linked with Villarreal move



Manchester United’s midfielder, Donny van de Beek, has recently been linked with a move to Spanish side Villarreal.

The 26-year-old, who has a contract with the Red Devils until 2025, has seen limited game time at Old Trafford, sparking rumours of a potential departure.

According to Fichajes, Villarreal is keen on bolstering its squad for the 2024 season and views Van de Beek as a prime candidate to enhance its midfield.

The Yellow Submarine aims to climb higher in La Liga standings and believes that the Dutch international could be a pivotal piece in their quest for success.

Since his arrival at Man United, Van de Beek has struggled to cement a regular spot in the starting eleven.

Despite showcasing his talent and versatility in various midfield roles, the competition for places in the United midfield has been fierce.

This has led to speculations that the club might be open to offers for the midfielder, especially if it means he can secure regular first-team football elsewhere.

His lack of physicality pushes him way down the pecking order for Erik ten Hag.

The United boss is implementing an aggressive pressing style which demands its players to be athletic and agile.

Villarreal’s interest in Van de Beek is understandable. The Dutchman’s vision, passing range, and ability to break lines can be a significant asset for any top European side.