“Struggling in adjustment”: Marcus Rashford pinpoints reason behind Manchester United’s poor form



Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has admitted that his side struggles to adjust accordingly when things don’t go according to plan on the pitch – which is the reason for the club’s poor start to the season.

United have lost three of their five Premier League games.

The Red Devils also kickstarted their Champions League campaign with a defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

Ahead of United’s clash against Burnley later tonight, Rashford spoke to Premier League Productions and was questioned about the current run of poor results.

He said, “Each individual has to look at themselves in a mirror and say that they’ll give everything for the badge. You know you’ve got the ability otherwise you wouldn’t be here. So we need to tighten up a few things in our defensive organisation, right from the front all the way to the back and just play the game.”

“Each game requires slightly different things and at the minute I feel at times we’re expecting the type of game to be this type of way. And when it’s not, we’re struggling in adjustment. And that’s why I feel like teams when they score one, they end up scoring two straight after and we’re still taking too long to adjust to what the game needs.”

“But like I said, one good result, one good performance, can turn it around at this club. And I’m doing everything I can to try and make sure that everyone’s not too down. Like I said, I know it’s a difficult position and I’m not as happy as I want to be, but there’s only one way to get that happiness back and it’s to go out and get results.”

Rashford added that he does not really pay attention to the criticism and outside noise levelled at him and his teammates as it serves no purpose.

“I know it’s coming. Don’t get me wrong. I know when we lose one game, it’s coming. So, you know that losing three games is definitely going to bring scrutiny. But, you know, for me and for the rest of the players, it’s about standing up to it. We’re not here to shy away from responsibilities.”

The 25-year-old also spoke at length about his developing relationship with Rasmus Hojlund.

He mentioned that he is “super excited” at what is currently taking place. He said that Hojlund’s arrival at Old Trafford has “changed the dynamics” of the attack and plenty of work has gone on behind the scenes to establish a lethal partnership.

He explained that he wants to understand Hojlund’s game.

As per Rashford, a win against Burnley could be the thing that sparks United into life and spur them on to achieve something meaningful this term.

The Carrington academy graduate remarked that the players are frustrated by the fact they’re not playing at their best level and full focus is on getting back to the high standards set by the manager.

He further stated, “For me, you have to just look at the simple things first. We’re not scoring as many goals and we’re conceding more goals. If we try to bring those two lines closer together, and try to be a bit more compact, and help the man out to your left or to your right, then yeah, it might mean less chances for the forwards than we’re used to from the games last season.”

“But if we’re defensively solid, I believe that we can score against any team in the world.”

