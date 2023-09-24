“Another killing machine against us”: Diogo Dalot hits out at critics after win vs. Burnley



Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot has slammed the club’s harsh critics and indicated they were silenced after the win against Burnley.

A stunning first-half volley from Bruno Fernandes ensured United clinched all three points.

It was hardly a flawless performance from Erik ten Hag’s men at Turf Moor, but on the back of a run of three consecutive defeats, the most important thing was to register a win.

Dalot spoke to reporters after the game and noted just how intense the pressure is whenever things at Old Trafford are not going well.

The Portugal international mentioned that if performances at a club of United’s size and reputation are below par, there is simply no room for hiding.

“We’re playing for Manchester United and we have to be consistent in every game.”

“They will kill you in every direction if you don’t win games. You could see, in these last couple of weeks, it was another killing machine against us, but we fought hard.”

He added, “When we get into Carrington [United’s training ground], the noise stays outside and we work hard. We were rewarded with three points, but we want to keep going.”

The 24-year-old also noted the importance of the clean sheet.

As per Dalot, the defensive solidity will do him and his teammates a world of good as they prepare to embark on a winning run in an effort to get the season back on track.

“I think we showed a proper compact team, aggressively defending the box, with everybody supporting each other. This is the standard we need to have for the rest of the season.”

United face Crystal Palace next in the third round of the EFL Cup.

