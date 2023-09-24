Erik ten Hag explains why he didn’t use Garnacho in Burnley win



Erik ten Hag has revealed the reason why Alejandro Garnacho did not play in yesterday’s 1- 0 victory over Burnley.

The explosive starlet has featured in all of the Red Devils fixtures so far this season, leading to the expectation that he would be brought on at some point against Burnley.

Such was the height of expectation that Manchester United fans began to chant his name at points in the second half.

However, Garnacho remained an unused sub as Erik ten Hag opted to only make defensive substitutions.

Sofyan Amrabat made his debut, taking the place of fellow newcomer Sergio Reguilon, who appeared to have picked up an injury, while Raphael Varane made his return from an injury layoff.

With United already without a number of attackers due to off-field issues, many would have wondered if Garnacho too had fallen out of favour.

Now, as the Manchester Evening News reports, Ten Hag has revealed the reason Garnacho was left out, and there’s no cause for concern.

When asked about it the Dutchman gave two reasons.

“He (Garnacho) was in against Munich,” he said, implying that the youngster was merely being rested.

He further added, “I thought our team was playing very well, so I wouldn’t change that tonight because this game was a demand to keep that organisation. That’s why I wouldn’t change.

“I saw the players were still capable and the fitness levels were good and the energy was still there”.

While Garnacho’s influence and ability were missed on the day, it is clear he will have lots of opportunities to dazzle fans across the rest of the season.

