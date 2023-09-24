“I loved every minute of it”: Jonny Evans reacts to his brilliant display against Burnley



Manchester United defender Jonny Evans has expressed his delight at how he performed for his side during their win against Burnley at Turf Moor.

United emerged victorious courtesy of a first-half goal from Bruno Fernandes.

Evans registered the assist for Fernandes’ goal and was unlucky to have a goal of his own ruled out for an offside.

The North Ireland international was sensational during the time he was in action before being taken off for Sofyan Amrabat.

Evans started the game amidst injuries to Lisandro Martinez and Harry Maguire.

Raphael Varane was on the bench after a long period on the sidelines. He was seemingly not ready to start but was able to play a few minutes towards the end.

Evans spoke to TNT after the game where he gave his verdict on both his display and United’s overall performance against the Clarets.

The defender said, “I loved every minute of it, before the game I was getting this feeling of pure excitement, I was buzzing. I think today was my 200th game for United and it was one of the best days of my life.”

He explained his thought process that went into delivering a wonderful assist for Fernandes.

“We were finding it hard to break them down and I was given a bit of time in their own half, so I thought just maybe try and stretch them a bit.”

“We made a little bit of eye contact just before I made the ball and I thought that I’ve got to hit and it’s worth a shot and as soon as it came off his boot I thought it’s a goal.”

Evans added, “It was massive. We’ve had a tough couple of games but I think we showed good spirit tonight. We know this is a difficult place to come. Burnley haven’t had a great start themselves but they played some good football and we had to be at our best, really pressing them and I thought we did that great.”

He admitted that when he was contemplating whether to make a return to Old Trafford, there was a bit of apprehension on his side.

Evans however mentioned that his mind was made up very quickly and it was very easy to accept United’s proposal.

