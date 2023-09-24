Manchester United are still interested in Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot



Manchester United still retain an interest in Juventus star Adrien Rabiot despite failing on more than one occasion to sign the player.

United’s interest in Rabiot can be traced back to the summer of 2022 when an agreement was reached with Juventus for the player’s transfer to Old Trafford.

John Murtough even travelled to Turin to seal the deal.

However, Rabiot’s extremely high wage demands were deemed unrealistic by the Red Devils and so a move never came to fruition.

Erik ten Hag’s admiration for the Frenchman was rekindled this summer, with the possibility of signing him as a free agent particularly appealing.

Rabiot flirted with the idea of joining Ten Hag’s ranks once more but eventually decided to stay back at Juventus. He signed a one-year extension.

According to Calciomercato, United have seemingly not been deterred by their inability to lure the player to England, and are set to try again in a year’s time when he is available on the market as a free agent.

The Italian publication mentions that there are a host of clubs keen on the 28-year-old’s services and he is attentive to all of them.

United are said to be the party leading the race.

Premier League rivals Newcastle United and La Liga giants Atletico Madrid are not too far behind.

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri is desperate to tie down Rabiot to a long-term contract so as to ward off interested parties such as United.

The two are said to enjoy a very good relationship, which helped convince the France international to sign the one-year extension.

Allegri wants to lean on these cordial relations to sort out Rabiot’s future once and for all. The player has significant influence in the dressing room and is considered one of the leaders in the team.

