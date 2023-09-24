Manchester United enter heated race to sign Brentford fullback Aaron Hickey

Manchester United are reportedly looking into the transfer of Brentford full back, Aaron Hickey.

The Sun reported this morning that Man United could make a move for the Scottish international, thereby potentially entering into a bidding war with Premier League rivals Liverpool and Arsenal.

While Brentford are reportedly open to allowing the 21 year old to leave the club during the next transfer window, they are expected to place a £50 million price tag on the defender, which would make him the most expensive Scottish player of all time.

Since joining Brentford 18 months ago, Hickey has gone from a rotation player to a crucial member of the starting 11, particularly after Rico Henry was ruled out for the season with a long-term knee injury.

This season, Hickey has started all six of Brentford’s Premier League matches to date.

With an impressive passing accuracy of 91% so far this season, the 21 year old has been a highly effective defender, making 2.2 tackles per game and 5.8 ball recoveries on average every match.

He has also shown great quality on the ball by winning 65% of his ground duels this season. (Stats via Sofascore)

What makes Hickey such an appealing transfer is the fact that he can play as both a right-back and a left-back, which would greatly help United given their extensive list of injuries.

“He is both-footed and has huge ability, we don’t have that many full-backs so he is very important,” Frank said of Hickey, before continuing, “He is a player we signed a year ago with big ambitions and his future and it is going in the right direction for him.”

This is not the first claim of United’s potential interest in the Scottish defender, however, with The Peoples Person relaying reports in April that the club had been monitoring the rising star.

Ultimately, the Red Devils agreed to a loan deal for Sergio Reguilon, who has so far made a strong impression in a United shirt.

Even if some of United’s main defensive options, such as Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, recover from injury in a timely manner, Hickey could prove to be a worthwhile asset to have, not only because of his talent but also as an option for the future due to his tender age.