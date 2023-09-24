Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba turned down Manchester United captaincy



Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba have been revealed as two of the players who turned down the chance to be Manchester United captain under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Norwegian caused a stir in the past week when The Athletic published the contents of an interview he had granted the paper.

As The Peoples Person relayed at the time, Solskjaer bared his thoughts on several issues concerning his time at United, and one major theme was the allegation that certain players did not respond well to adversity.

In particular, the United legend claims that he had offered the captain’s armband to several players who rejected it, adding that he had found this disappointing.

As he put it when talking about his former wards:

“Some weren’t as good as their own perception of themselves.”

“I won’t name names but I was very disappointed when a couple turned down the chance to be captain.

A recent report from The Sun is now suggesting that the players Solskjaer was referring to are Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba.

According to The Sun:

“Paul Pogba was offered it but said he wanted to leave the club so turned it down.

“Rashford was also asked to take the captaincy but he said he didn’t think he was ready for it.”

Ultimately, the responsibility eventually fell to new signing, Harry Maguire, who unlike certain of his teammates appears to have relished the challenge given his disappointment at losing it at the start of this season.

