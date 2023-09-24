Marcus Rashford escapes unhurt after serious car crash



Manchester United forward, Marcus Rashford, has come out unhurt from a serious vehicle accident.

Emerging reports indicate that the 25-year-old Englishman crashed his car in the aftermath of Man United’s clash with Burnley.

Rashford played the full 90 minutes in the Burnley clash, unfortunately, with little to show for his involvement.

As The BBC reports, he had just left the Red Devils’ training facility at Carrington, when the accident occurred.

Apparently, the striker seems to have run into a pole on a traffic island, with one pole left severed, and a mass of cones and other debris strewn around the scene.

Having just returned from Turf Moor on the team coach, Rashford and the rest of Erik ten Hag’s men dispersed in their personal vehicles, with Rashford exiting in his Rolls Royce.

Preliminary reports indicate that the vehicle may have been significantly damaged but Rashford himself has walked away unhurt.

In the aftermath of the game and addressing the accident, Rashford said on his Instagram account:

“3 points on the road! I’m alright guys thanks for the messages.”

It is also reported that police visited the scene but no arrests were made.

United Captain, Bruno Fernandes, who secured the victory with a fabulous volley was also spotted as he pulled over to offer his assistance.

With United currently without a huge chunk of their recognised first team, Erik ten Hag will be thankful that Rashford has walked away in good health.

