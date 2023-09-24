Mary Earps speaks out after transfer speculation

Manchester United keeper, Mary Earps had tears in her eyes as she spoke out on the “tough few weeks” she’s had amid the speculation over her future at the club.

Speaking to ITV Football ahead of England’s Nations League clash against Scotland on Friday, Earps said, “It’s been a tough few weeks for me personally. I have tried to keep my head down and get on with things, but it’s been hard to see how I’ve been portrayed at times.”

United rejected a world record fee for the Lionesses shot-stopper from Arsenal but sources close to the club told The Athletic that she was eager to part ways with the Red Devils.

Charlotte Harpur reported that at the club’s World Cup homecoming ceremony, “it appeared to some of those present Earps did not want to be there, head down, cutting an isolated figure.”

However, Earps refutes those claims and says she remains committed to United.

“Having your body language and your facial expressions heavily scrutinised, I care deeply about Manchester United as a club and all I have ever tried to do is give my absolute best from the moment that I joined and give my all to the team,” she said.

Earps has just one year left on her contract and speculation over her future began when teammate Alessia Russo joined Arsenal as a free agent at the end of last season after United rejected two world record bids in January from the London side.

Despite United finishing second in the league and qualifying for the Champions League for the first time, they have failed to negotiate a new contract with the keeper, who won the WSL and the World Cup Golden Glove this year.

In the emotional interview, Earps continued, “I think you can tell that in the way that I play and the passion I’ve put into my performances and the passion I’ll continue to put into my performances. I’ve only tried to push the team to reach its full potential and demand more because I truly believe the club is capable of greatness.”

With a week before the WSL kicks off for a new season, Earps concluded, “But now I just want to get down to business and I’m really focused on continuing to give my all for club and country.”

Earps is currently on international duty with England who play The Netherlands on Tuesday night in Utrecht.

The Reds will face Aston Villa away on the opening day of the new season on October 1st before they host Arsenal at Leigh Sports Village the following Friday.