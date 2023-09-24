Mason Greenwood back down to earth after sparkling debut as Getafe lose 3-4 to Real Sociedad



Manchester United, like any other season, have a big loan army this season as well.

One of the most prominent names in that batch is that of Mason Greenwood’s.

The United forward is at Getafe where he made his debut on September 17 with an impressive performance against Osasuna where he forced the corner which led to his team’s winner in a 3-2 victory.

However, he has been brought back down to earth as his side lost to Real Sociedad 3-4 despite a late goal by Juanmi Latasa.

Greenwood came on as a substitute in the 68th minute for Djene Dakonam and immediately slotted in on the right side of the attack.

Getafe were trailing 2-3 when he was subbed on but didn’t contribute much as he remained on the periphery of this game.

He showed off a couple of nice touches in the attacking areas and tested the goalkeeper with a good strike late into the game.

Overall, he couldn’t get involved much as he finished the game with just two passes completed despite playing for nearly half an hour, including added time.

The game almost seemed to pass him by, such was the frantic pace of it amid the mayhem that was this match.

Another sighter at goal in the dying embers of the game summed up the match for him as he failed to bring his team back in front and repeat his Osasuna heroics.

Greenwood has now come off the bench in two consecutive games to get minutes under his belt.

Considering his quality and impact in both games, especially against Osasuna, it would be a safe bet to think that his debut start for the club is coming soon.

Getafe’s next game is against Athletic Bilbao away from home but the home game against Villarreal on September 30 might be the one where he starts his first game for Getafe.

