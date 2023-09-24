Sergio Reguilón has been one of the few positives for Erik ten Hag



Manchester United were far from their fluent best but ultimately held on for a 1-0 win against Burnley at Turf Moor to return to winning ways.

Injuries have played a major role behind United’s struggles in the early part of the new campaign with all four of their first-choice defensive line out injured.

Others have had to step up and Sergio Reguilon has been one such player. His energy, enthusiasm, and work ethic have caught the fancy of the Old Trafford faithful.

The Spaniard, who arrived on loan on deadline day due to the injuries to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia, was not even the first choice for Ten Hag.

Reguilon has shone on loan

After missing out on Marc Cucurella, Ten Hag opted to go after the Tottenham Hotspur man as the deal involved no loan fee. And it has proved to be the right decision.

His attacking play down the left has been a breath of fresh air and it seems he is one of the few players who is always sprinting back and is desperate to win over the manager and the fans.

His act of lifting Andre Onana after the terrible mistake against Bayern Munich also caught the eye of supporters and it is clear to see that in a short time, he has become integral to the team’s style of play.

After the Burnley game, Erik ten Hag was asked about the Spaniard and he mentioned that the left-back played the game despite being ill.

“Reguilon was ill. That tells something about the character and spirit they want to show. He was ill but wanted to play, wanted to support and contribute for the team,” the manager was quoted as saying post-match.

AS have written that Ten Hag is impressed with the full-back and he is one of the few positives of the new season.

The player was tuck in limbo at Spurs and the article says, “Old Trafford saves Reguilón” where he has got a chance to play and bring his career back on track.

“Reguilón was one of the few positive things that the ‘red devils’ have had in this journey through the desert that they are suffering at the beginning of the season.

Reguilon eyeing extended Old Trafford stay

“Not only did the left-handed back give a good level of football. Reguilón is also important because of his character on the field. The Madrid native has quickly gained weight at United and his experience in big teams shows.”

This could indicate that the 26-year-old could stay beyond January, which is when the break clause in the loan contract becomes active.

In fact, if he keeps performing in the same manner, an even longer stay could be possible. For now, the player hobbled off injured clutching his hamstring leaving fans worried.

It remains to be seen if he can make the Carabao Cup clash against Crystal Palace in midweek or of Ten Hag will once again be forced to tweak his system.

