West Ham end interest in ex-Man United star Jesse Lingard as he fights for Saudi Arabia move



West Ham United have ended their interest in former Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard.

A report covered by The Peoples Person earlier this month indicated that Lingard was training with West Ham after being released by Nottingham Forest.

He spent last season with Forest but did not have the desired impact even as Steve Cooper’s side managed to beat the drop and stay in the Premier League.

It’s understood that West Ham were contemplating offering Lingard a deal to officially become part of David Moyes’ plans this season.

He previously played for the Hammers on loan from United in 2021.

The Englishman was sensational during his temporary six-month spell and formed a bond with the West Ham faithful, who would have undoubtedly been left disappointed that the player chose to complete a transfer to Forest rather than rejoin them.

According to The Daily Mail, Lingard is no longer being considered by the Irons.

In addition to this, the Carrington academy graduate is not training with the London outfit anymore.

He is eyeing a move to Saudi Arabia currently.

“The England midfielder will now train with Steven Gerrard’s Al Ettifaq in a bid to earn a contract in Saudi Arabia.”

Already this summer, Al Ettifaq have added Jordan Henderson and Demarai Gray from Liverpool and Everton respectively to their ranks.

The Saudi Arabian giants could be one of Lingard’s last hopes of earning mega wages with seemingly little interest in him from England or the rest of Europe.

